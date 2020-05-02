K12 offers coding and virtual reality courses for free

With many things being canceled for the summer, an online platform called K12 is offering classes on coding and virtual reality for free.

Destinations Coding Camps give students a taste of coding, and how it can be used in IT and technology careers. One course that teaches coding has an attached e-sports component, where students can apply what they've learned into a e-sports competition, much like educational video games.

“It's a great variety of languages that they'll be learning for the coding courses, and again it's something they can take with them beyond the camp. They'll have a portfolio of their creations and their programs that they've made that they can share with family and friends,” says Benjamin Leskovansky, Computer Programming and Game Design Instructor.

He says that coding classes are a great way to learn a skill that can be used in many careers, including the e-sports industry, web design, and software development.

