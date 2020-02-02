K9 locates "person at risk" in Jackson County

A Jackson County Deputy and her K9 Gunner helped find a person at risk on Saturday evening.

Around 5:32 p.m. on Saturday the Sparta Police Department requested the Jackson County Sheriff's Office assistance in locating a person at risk.

Deputy Dana Schlicht and her K9 Gunner located the person at risk in a thick area of woods.

Emergency medical staff were on scene to begin treating the person.

Information on the person's condition has not been released.

The Sheriff’s Office says the K9 teams specialize in illicit drug detection, criminal apprehension, bomb/explosive detection, and locating people at risk.