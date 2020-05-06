K9 officers help relieve stress at Missouri police department

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI/CNN) - Officers in Missouri are getting some four-legged support to help them deal with the extra stress on the job these days.

K9 Officer Bonnie is working double duty these days helping provide comfort to her fellow brothers and sisters in blue. (Source: KTVI/CNN)

"What a month ago was extremely unusual for us, has now become routine,” said Chief Kurt Frisz of the St. Charles County Police Department. “I've seen the safety of our officers become a top priority, the safety of our officers' family and the safety of the general public."

The stress can be great, but Frisz has brought in back up: K9 officers Bonnie and Tank.

“We’re very fortunate to have a couple of dynamic dogs on staff here,” Frisz said.

Bonnie, a yellow lab, is a cyber dog and electronic detection specialist while Tank, a Hanoverian hound, is a patrol dog. But, these days, they’re pulling double duty by providing support to their fellow frontline workers.

“You’ll see a change from the stress level of everyday work and then dealing with this other issue,” Frisz said. “So, all of the sudden, here’s Bonnie and here’s Tank. Just a few minutes of play time, take your mind off the issues at hand, it really goes a long way for the employees.”

Bonnie even has special training to provide comfort during stress situations since part of her role is to comfort children during investigations.

Now she, along with Tank, is using her special training to provide affection, comfort and some playtime to their fellow brothers and sisters in blue.

Copyright 2020 KTVI via CNN. All rights reserved.