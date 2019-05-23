K-9's and their handlers tested in Manitowoc for re-certification

About 60 K-9’s and their handlers from around Wisconsin spent the week in Manitowoc for their annual re-certification.

“My K-9 is dual purpose K-9 so narcotics and patrol work which includes building searches, area searches, tracking and bite work,” said Manitowoc K-9 Officer Jason Koenig.

Officer Koenig’s dog passed his tests earlier this week, but testing other dogs in specialties like explosives and cadavers continued Wednesday.

An old school house was converted into a testing place for cadaver dogs.

Roy Lopez, a master trainer with North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA), said they have a variety of training aids, like blood, bone and other human tissue, at varying levels of decomposition.

“We never know what we are going to get called too. We might be called to a drowning that is 12 hours down or we could get called to a cold case that is 5 years old, so we have to pretty much have the dogs ready for anything,” said Lopez.

The cadaver K-9 has to go through 12 different searches and they are only allowed to miss one. If they miss more, they fail the test.

Lopez said testing out on the water is one of the more difficult searches for K-9’s.

“They can’t see anything. You have to deal with ducks and fish splashing, brush moving around from wind, a lot of different decaying matter along lakes and rivers and stuff like that, but the dog has to ignore all of that and focus on where the human is,” said Lopez.

To stay on the job, K-9’s have to be re-certified in their specialties every year.

