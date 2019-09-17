KFC testing chicken and doughnuts sandwich

KFC is testing a chicken and doughnuts sandwich. (Source: KFC/CNN)
Updated: Tue 7:29 PM, Sep 17, 2019

(CNN) – Move over Chick-fil-A and Popeyes – KFC may have taken the battle over chicken sandwiches to a new level.

The fast food chain announced it’s testing a fried chicken sandwich that has glazed doughnuts as buns.

The sandwich will cost just under $6.

Customers can also choose a chicken and doughnuts basket meal – chicken tenders or bone-in chicken plus a doughnut – which will cost $5.49.

KFC said customers who just want a doughnut can add one to any meal for $1.

But the sweet and savory combos are not available nationwide. KFC is only testing them for a limited time in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and in Pittsburgh.

