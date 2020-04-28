Kapsner announces run for 67th State Assembly seat

Sheridan ER physician Chris Kapsner has declared his candidacy for the 67th State Assembly seat held currently by Rob Summerfield, who has held the seat since 2016.

Kapsner put out the following release on his candidacy:

“The COVID-19 pandemic is another blow to our already stressed region. As an ER doctor , I have a front row seat to the pandemic and have watched the devastation this virus has on both our physical and mental health, as well as on our economy. Republican legislative leadership in Madison have not prepared us for this crisis; nor have they prepared us for the future.”

Chris is a leading member of a group of doctors who provide emergency services to hospitals in Western Wisconsin, Minnesota and Minneapolis and St. Paul. The organization serves numerous hospitals and employs hundreds in the region. Chris works as a medical director for a major hospital.

Chris is passionate about improving healthcare and rural emergency services. He has been an instrumental leader in taking a small single hospital practice and transforming it into a large corporation. He's looking forward to applying his experience and expertise in healthcare, business and the unique challenges of living in rural Wisconsin to the role of the state legislator.

“Wisconsin deserves better. We need a strategy for growth; we need rational solutions to the real problems that we all face. We need independent thinking leaders who are willing to work together, and put their partisan differences aside to bring prosperity to our state.”

Chris and his wife of 28 years, have owned their farm in the town of Sheridan for over 20 years . Chris and Molly have 4 children who attended Boyceville Public Schools. Chris is an avid outdoorsman and is passionate about, improving wildlife habitat, including prairie restoration and planting thousands of trees. He enjoys all types of hunting, especially bird hunting with his dog Hector.