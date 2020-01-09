Kaul: More needs to be done to combat sex trafficking

A new report finds that law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin are not consistently reporting human trafficking cases.

The state Department of Justice report released Thursday says law enforcement is providing incomplete information and is likely undercounting the number of people who are forced into the sex trade.

It is based on responses from hundreds of Wisconsin law enforcement agencies statewide.

Attorney General Josh Kaul told The Associated Press that the report shows more work needs to be done to improve data collection, raise awareness of the problem and expand support for victims.