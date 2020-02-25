Kaul joins multi-state probe of vaping company marketing

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has joined 38 other states in an investigation into electronic cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc.'s marketing practices.

Kaul announced he was joining the probe Tuesday. He said the investigation will focus on whether JUUL targets youth, its claims about nicotine content and statements about the safety of its products.

The National Youth Tobacco Survey in 2018 found 20.8 % of high school students were vaping.

A number of states including Pennsylvania, New York and California have already sued Juul for allegedly targeting young people in its marketing campaigns.