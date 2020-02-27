Keeping kids busy when school is not in session

Each day during the school year, students in Eau Claire stay busy in the classroom. But when they do not have school, several groups in the area are working to keep the students’ minds and bodies active.

Summer break will soon be here and the Eau Claire School District is gearing up for another year of summer programming. But even during the off day earlier this week, a local charter school helped keep the kids busy.

High school students from Wildlands Charter School hosted a camp at Beaver Creek Reserve. The camp was open to students in the Eau Claire School District and home school community.

All of the hands on learning throughout the day was designed and implemented by the high school students. In addition to some nature lessons outside, the group spent time inside reading, solving puzzles and playing some games.

"It's always amazing to see them start with a plan and then make that plan happen and implement it in it just leads you to continue to believe in the power of experiential learning and project based learning and that our young people are capable of so much,” said Wildlands teacher, Jake Fields."My favorite part would be just getting to see how it all came together, getting to see the kids having fun and just the enjoyment that they are having,” said Wildlands student, Kendel Noel.

Wildlands Charter School plans to host another schools out camp in February next year. But as for the Eau Claire School District, you will be able to register online for summer programming starting on March 2.

