Keeping people active during winter months

Winter is in full swing in western Wisconsin and a new project in Eau Claire looks to make winter recreation more accessible to more people.

Wintermission Eau Claire is a program designed to allow residents to fight social isolation and keep people active during the winter. Wintermission spokesperson Jake Wrasse said the program will allow people to embrace winter recreation.

“We're lucky to live here and it can be easy to forget that,” Wrasse said.

The Wintermission program was created by 880 Cities, a non-profit organization based in Toronto, Canada.

“With so many cities in the northern part of North America experiencing significantly less sunlight and obstacles like dangerous travel, 880 Cities in Canada decided they needed to find cities that already made the best of their situation in winter and help them promote more healthy activity and social interaction, so that they can decrease the likelihood their populations are unhealthy,” Wrasse said.

Wintermission Eau Claire is a three phase project designed to help people stay involved during winter months, when it can be easy to stay inside. According to 880cities.org, park and trail usage declines by 66% compared to the summer.

“We are looking at providing more low cost or free opportunities for folks to access gear like snowshoes, skis, ice fishing equipment, so you can make decisions and these life long winter memories,” Wrasse said.

Wintermission is now in the second phase, integrating pilot programs like the Winter Recreation Route that makes accessing high traffic areas in the city easier.

“Now this 4-mile trail-head means you know this is the first trail that's going to be cleared, its going too cleared all at once so if you start, you're not going to find an icy patch and its scaleable,” Wrasse said. “The winter recreation path is the first opportunity to pilot an idea that hopefully makes winter easier to enjoy for more people.”

For Wrasse, he said the goal is to help people embrace and thrive during the winter months.

“We can’t control what happens in winter, snow will fall that will make travel challenging, but that doesn't mean having snow on the ground is a bad thing,” Wrasse said. “Since we don't really have a choice in what the weather is like, we might as well enjoy it.”

In January of 2019, Eau Claire was named one of three North American Winter City Vanguards. Wrasse said Wintermission Eau Claire will release more programs in 2020, but has not said what those programs will be at this time. For more information about Wintermission Eau Claire, click here.

