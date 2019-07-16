Keeping your deliveries safe from porch thieves

As Amazon Prime Days wrap up Tuesday night, some people in the Chippewa Valley will be receiving their orders later this week.

However, sometimes those packages do not get to their destinations.

Detective Cody Monsoon is the Financial Crimes Investigator with the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

He says there are some things you can do to protect yourself from being a victim of package theft, like being aware of the date and time your package is scheduled for delivery, or have it delivered to some place other than your home.

"Taking a package off a porch, they're sometimes called Porch Pirates”, says Monson. “It's a crime of opportunity. You have a bunch of packages that stack up, or maybe you order a lot of stuff from Amazon. They see that and may decide to act at that point. It's usually not a planned activity, but it can be."

Monson says this type of theft is more common in the summer months when people are out walking the streets more.

He says if you're going to be out of town, ask someone you trust to pick up your package for you.

