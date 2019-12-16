Keeping your vehicle safe and ready for the winter

Although the first day of winter hasn’t officially arrived, Eau Claire has seen more than 20 inches of snow already.

With Christmas just about a week away, there's still time to make sure your car is ready for holiday travel and more winter weather.

Experts have a few tips to make sure your car is ready for the winter.

Experts say be sure to keep your views clear. That includes making sure your windshield is cleared of snow before you start driving, and make sure your wiper blades are in good condition.

“If you’re getting streaks across your windshield, it’s probably time to replace your wiper blades,” said Lucas Salter at Trubilt Collision Center.

The cold can also affect your tire pressure, so Salter said when the temperature drops quickly, be sure to have that pressure checked.

Winter tires are also important for safe driving.

“Your tires are what stops you in crisis mode,” said Salter. “Making sure you have an all-season tire or winter tire in place for the winter months is ideal for your safety.”

Salter said it's also a good idea to keep all things winter inside of the vehicle. That includes ice scrapers, shovels or blankets. He says you should also keep a safety kit in your vehicle.

“A safety kit included jumper cables, jumper box, warm clothes, hats, and gloves,” said Salter.

He said keeping a shovel and a blanket inside the vehicle is also a good idea.

Another thing to consider is keeping your gas tank more than half full. Salter said a lot of people like to wait until that little light comes on in the vehicle.

