Kenny Atkinson out as Brooklyn Nets coach in surprise split

The Brooklyn Nets have surprisingly split with coach Kenny Atkinson, even as they remain on track for a second consecutive playoff berth. The morning after Atkinson guided the Nets to a rout of San Antonio, the Nets announced they had mutually agreed to part with the fourth-year coach. The Nets are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Atkinson was 118-190 in 3 1/2 seasons of his first NBA head coaching job. Assistant Jacque Vaughn will serve as coach for the rest of the season.