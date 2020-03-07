NEW YORK (AP) -- The Brooklyn Nets have surprisingly split with coach Kenny Atkinson, even as they remain on track for a second consecutive playoff berth. The morning after Atkinson guided the Nets to a rout of San Antonio, the Nets announced they had mutually agreed to part with the fourth-year coach. The Nets are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Atkinson was 118-190 in 3 1/2 seasons of his first NBA head coaching job. Assistant Jacque Vaughn will serve as coach for the rest of the season.
Kenny Atkinson out as Brooklyn Nets coach in surprise split
By AP |
Posted: Sat 9:57 AM, Mar 07, 2020