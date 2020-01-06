Kenya police: 3 arrested trying to enter British Army camp

Updated: Mon 9:58 AM, Jan 06, 2020

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - Kenyan police say they have arrested three “terrorist suspects" who tried to force their way into a British Army training camp.

Three U.S. military personnel were killed in Sunday's Kenya attack by Al-Shabaab, U.S. Africa Command said. (Source: CNN)

It occurred the same day that al-Shabab extremists attacked a military base and killed three U.S. military personnel elsewhere in Kenya.

The British government was not immediately available for comment.

Meanwhile, new details have emerged in the al-Shabab assault, with photos showing the dead attackers wearing military uniforms.

The U.S. military says five U.S. aircraft were destroyed and one damaged in that attack.

