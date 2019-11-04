Kenyan officials visit UW- Stout

Members from government of Kenya visited UW-Stout today

The event was meant as a learning experience for business students.

Organizers say the event helps expose students to how businesses are ran around the world, especially in a developing nation.

They also say the event offers an opportunity to develop an exchange program between sub-Saharan African countries and the UW system.

The visit also includes a tour of Menomonie businesses.

Business Professor, Scot Vaver, says "In Menomonie they are here specifically for Stout here today as well as tomorrow the mayor is giving them a tour, I'll be along with that and we'll be giving them a tour of cardinal glass, Phillips Medisize, the downtown Menomonie area."

Vaver says he wants to change the perception people have of Kenya.

He has spent a lot of time in Kenya and says while they are a developing nation; they have much of the same technology as the United States.

