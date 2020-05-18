Keshawn Harris athlete talk

Last year’s Cloverbelt West conference player of the year in basketball was Keshawn Harris of Altoona High School. The rails starting point guard was able to do it all, leading the team in every statistical category, 16.4 points per game, 9.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals in just his first year as a starter.

"It was really nice actually, I finally got people to notice me I guess but got to step it up from like where I was last year and coming into my senior year I just have to be on another level," said Keshawn.

If Keshawn reaches that level, watch out for the rails. Not only will they return Harris next season, but they also bring back their other top two scorers in Brayden Turk and Evan moss on a team that went 13-1 in conference play last season.

Harris said, "Like me Brayden and Evan all those guys have been playing on the same team since middle school so we want to go to state."

This would've been a huge offseason for Keshawn. He is hoping to play basketball at the collegiate level and this year’s AAU season would've helped him with that, but the COVID-19 pandemic had different plans as it has halted the AAU season.

"It hurts a lot, it's a big way to get exposure. I think it's how I got all of my exposure last year for colleges to look at me but I don't know, I hope it comes back but I don't know," said Harris.

A tough break for Keshawn as he looks to showcase his skills this once again this upcoming season, but if he duplicates last year’s success, it'll be hard for colleges to ignore.

