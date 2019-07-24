Keshena man charged in Black River Falls chase

A man from eastern Wisconsin is charged in connection to a high-speed chase and crash in Black River Falls earlier this month.

The suspect is 32-year-old Jeremy Peters of Keshena.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities in Black River Falls spotted an SUV in the city tied to a reported carjacking and armed robbery in Menominee County.

The complaint states Peters took off, which started a chase of speeds up to 130 miles an hour.

The chase ended when the SUV crashed in Black River State Forest.

Peters is being held on a $1,000 cash bond.