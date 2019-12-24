Kidnapped Texas baby whose mother was killed reunites with father

Updated: Tue 7:24 PM, Dec 24, 2019

(AP) – Texas officials say a kidnapped baby girl found safe last week after her mother was killed has been reunited with her family.

A vigil was held to remember the life of Heidi Broussard, whose infant daughter is now back home safe with family. (Source: KEYE/family photo/CNN)

Heidi Broussard and her infant daughter, Margot Carey, went missing Dec. 12 from their hometown of Austin.

On Friday, authorities found Broussard’s body at a home near Houston, along with a healthy baby girl.

The infant was initially taken into the custody of Texas Child Protective Services, but a spokeswoman says the baby was reunited with her father Monday night.

A suspect remains jailed on kidnapping and tampering with a corpse charges, but police haven’t released that person’s name.

