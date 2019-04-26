Kids II recalls nearly 700,000 rocking sleepers after infant deaths

Kids II said Friday that it is recalling nearly 700,000 rocking sleepers that were sold since 2012 at Walmart, Target and Toys R Us. (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 6:04 PM, Apr 26, 2019

(AP) - Another brand of sleeping rockers is being recalled, after five infants died in them over the past seven years.

Kids II said Friday that it is recalling nearly 700,000 rocking sleepers that were sold since 2012 at Walmart, Target and Toys R Us.

It comes just two weeks after Fisher-Price recalled about 4.7 million of its similar Rock 'n Play sleepers in which more than 30 babies died over a decade.

The deaths in both sleepers occurred after infants rolled over from their backs to their stomachs or sides while unrestrained. The sleepers are soft padded cradles that rock or vibrate to help put babies to sleep.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday that anyone who bought the Kids II sleeper should stop using it right away. Consumers can get a refund or voucher by contacting Kids II.

The recall covers all models of Kids II sleeping rockers, which were sold for between $40 and $80.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus