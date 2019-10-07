Kids N' Cops fundraiser at Altoona Family Restaurant

Christmas might be more than 2 months away, but local law enforcement are already gearing up to help kids this holiday season.

On Monday, fundraising efforts kicked off for the annual Kids N' Cops shopping day. On December 1, local law enforcement officers will head to Target to go shopping with over 100 kids in need. They will be shopping for school supplies, winter clothing and even a toy.

But to raise money for the day of shopping, local law enforcement are making a stop at Altoona Family Restaurant. All day long on Monday when you stop by Altoona Family Restaurant you will be served by local law enforcement and all of the proceeds from the day will benefit the Kids N’ Cops program.

For more information about the program or to make a donation click here.

