Kids ‘N Cops held their fundraising event Monday in an effort to support area at-risk youth, and this year they raised enough money to help at least 125 children.

The event held at Altoona Family Restaurant raised over $15,000 with a $10,000 donation from Holiday Vacations, creating a grand total of $25,500.

The fundraiser pairs youth with law enforcement officers for an afternoon where they go shopping for warm clothes, a special toy, lunch and then a visit from Santa.