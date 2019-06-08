Kids enjoy Saturday Morning Hullabaloo

It was a great morning to get down to Phoenix Park and dance, at least for dozens of youngsters. This morning’s ‘Saturday Morning Hullabaloo’ featured music from Minneapolis group, ‘The Bazillions’.

“I think they love the dancing,” said Michelle Rowekamp. “It’s very fun music, they get to be involved in it. You can see it’s packed with kids.”

If you missed this morning’s concert, two more Hullabaloo events are scheduled for July 13th and August 10th. Each event is free to attend and are sponsored by Prevea Health. For more info, click on the attached link.

