Kids get free dental care at CVTC for "Give Kids a Smile Day"

Kids came to Chippewa Valley Technical College for free dental care on Friday for “Give Kids a Smile Day”.

CVTC has been hosting the event since 2004 to provide access to dental care to kids ages two to 13 who may not be able to see a dentist otherwise.

“For many of them this is the only time they come to the dentist so we see them every year and try to get as much done as we can,” says Pam Entorf, CVTC Dental Hygiene & Dental Assistant Program Director.

Entorf says many of the families with kids seeking dental care are either uninsured or struggle finding access to private dental offices.

Not only does the event give back to the community, it also provides great practice for CVTC students. The clinic is staffed by CVTC dental students, nursing students, medical residents and volunteer dentists and dental hygienists.

“This is really enhancing our learning with things like dental charts learning mixed dentition with kids who have permanent teeth and primary teeth we get to learn how to do sealants and x-rays on kids,” says Brooke Thompson, CVTC dental hygiene student.

Kids first get a general health screening from the nursing students and medical residents before receiving dental care. Kids then get x-rays, fluoride, teeth cleaning along with basic education on how to take care of their teeth.

“It is really important to learn to brush and floss at a young age so that you learn for the future how to take care of your teeth and overall health because if you can’t take care of your teeth at a young age it can only progress and get worse as you become an adult,” Thompson says.

Entorf estimates about 75 to 100 kids come in for treatment each year.

CVTC holds the event every year on the first Friday of February. Give Kids a Smile Day is sponsored by the American Dental Association and locally by the Chippewa Valley Dental Society and the Wisconsin Dental Association.

