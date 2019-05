Locust Lane Elementary Kindergartners started setting their sights on the future during “Occupation Day” Wednesday afternoon.

WEAU’s Bob Gallaher talked to students today about his career in TV news.

The students with a WEAU microphone in hand got to tell the camera what they wanted to be when they grow up!

The kindergartners saw bright futures as firefighters, dance teachers, police officers, and a golfer, and even a professional wrestler!