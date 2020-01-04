Knife attack near Paris treated as terror-related

Police officers gather after a man attacked passer-by Friday Jan.3, 2020 in Villejuif, south of Paris. A man armed with a knife rampaged through a Paris park attacking passers-by seemingly at random Friday, killing at least one person and injuring two others before police shot him dead, officials said. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Updated: Sat 2:14 PM, Jan 04, 2020

(AP) - French prosecutors said a knife attack on Friday that left one man dead and two women injured in a park in the Paris area is being treated as terror-related.

In a statement Saturday, they said investigations over the past few hours revealed that the assailant, who was shot dead by police, had been radicalized and had prepared the attack in Villejuif, in the southern suburbs of Paris.

They said their investigations now justified a probe into “murder and attempted murder in relation to a terrorist undertaking."

Two women injured in the attack have left the hospital.

