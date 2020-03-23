Kwik Trip hoping to hire 2,000 workers

La Crosse based Kwik Trip announced Friday that it is looking to hire 2,000 workers.

The company had an open-interview event scheduled for last week, but canceled it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Steve Wrobel is in public relations and said being a Wisconsin-based company, Kwik Trip cares about the communities its stores are in.

“At this point, people are displaced and wonder what their futures might be,” he said. “One nice thing about Kwik Trip is, we can accommodate almost any work schedule whether it is nights and weekends or part time and people may be looking for that fill in job.”

Wrobel said beyond positions in retail at Kwik Trip locations there are also openings in distribution and transportation. For more information, click here.