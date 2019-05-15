Ky toddler missing for days is found alive

A Kentucky toddler was found alive after he went missing for days / Source: Magoffin Co. Sheriff Department, WYMT
Updated: Wed 2:57 PM, May 15, 2019

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT/AP) - Rescue crews say a toddler missing for days was found alive.

Kentucky State Police and the Magoffin County Sheriff's Office say 22-month-old Kenneth Howard was found.

Medics treated him on the scene for dehydration, but "is in remarkably good condition," according to the Magoffin County Sheriff's Office.

A helicopter will take the child to a pediatric trauma center, but authorities said he is in "really good shape," considering the boy has been by himself outside since Sunday night.

The area has experienced unseasonably cold temperatures this week.

A release from Kentucky State Police says the boy was found about a mile away from his home at an old strip mine.

According to Magoffin County Rescue, a search team with an expert tracker heard the boy cry while searching and were able to track him to the bottom of a 50-foot incline. Crews had to use a basket and a rope to get Kenneth.

Family told WYMT that the boy was home with his mother and father on Mother's Day evening when he went missing.

According to the Associated Press, Kentucky State Police spokesman William Petry said earlier there was no evidence of foul play. The boy's father offered a $5,000 reward for the child's safe return.

Copyright 2019 WYMT, WKYT and Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at wymt.com.

 
