L.E. Philips Memorial Public Library offers free ACT prep workshop

The L.E. Philips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is offering a free, three-hour ACT prep workshop for high school students.

The workshop will be on Saturday, Feb. 2 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Eau Claire room of the library.

Registration is required and can be done be contacting Youth Services at 715-839-5007.

The workshop will focus on ACT strategies such as basic test-taking skills, analysis of directions, pacing, practice samples, when and what to “guess” and essay writing.

Participants are asked to bring a notebook and a pencil.

