L.E Philips Senior Center reaches big fundraising goal

A local senior center reaches a big fundraising goal as it looks to expand this year.

If the L.E. Phillips Senior center in Eau Claire could raise $1.1 million for the project by Friday.

The L.E. Phillips Family Foundation would match that amount.

Good news, that goal was met!

Those with the senior center say two, large last-minute donations put the center over its goal.

The expansion includes a 4,000 square foot fitness facility on the ground level and remodeling of the senior center's lower level into a new 7,000 square foot community center.

More money still needs to be raised to reach the $3.6 million dollar price tag for the expansion.

