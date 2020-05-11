L.E. Phillips Library in Eau Claire opens for curbside service

After creating guidelines in accordance with Wisconsin's Safer at Home order, the L.E. Phillips Public Memorial Library in Eau Claire is open for curbside service.

On Monday, the drop-off bins in front of the library on Eau Claire Street were marked, showing which ones can and cannot be used.

Drop boxes around the city are open but operating on an alternate schedule.

For those picking up items at the library, appointments are being scheduled during weekdays for 10 minute slots and scheduled up to five business days in advance. The library will then communicate specific pick-up instructions.

People can also place holds on items they would like to check out but only for items available at the Eau Claire location.

The pick-up service is only available for people who are feeling well and anyone who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 should not use the service.

Once items are returned, drop boxes will be closed for 72 hours before the items are retrieved and brought back into the library.

All due dates are extended until the library can fully reopen.

For more details on the curbside service, click here.

