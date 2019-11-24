L.E. Phillips Library mails letters to Santa

The L.E. Philips Library in Eau Claire is offering to mail the letters to the North Pole free of charge.

Once the letters are mailed, a response from St. Nick will be mailed back to the kids at home. The event is for kids ages 3 and up and they can either write a letter at the library or bring one from home. Youth Services Assistant Katie Shay said kids are excited to send their letters out.

“Some of the reactions are really cute,” Shay said. “You get kids who are just so excited to see, first of all the mailbox and then when they understand what it is for, they are just jumping for joy and itching to write those letters. It's fun to see them come back and check every time they're here, 'did Santa get my letter yet?'"

Letters can be dropped off at the youth services center in the library until December and responses will be delivered during the week of December 16.

