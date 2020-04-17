L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library considering curbside service

On Thursday, April 16, Governor Evers released Emergency Order #28. This encourages public libraries to continue with digital and online resources and programming, but now permits curbside service after April 24. As such, the staff of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire is considering offering curbside service.

“We’ve heard from library customers that they are looking forward to the possibility of curbside service,” says Library Director, Pamela Westby, “but in order for the service to be feasible, we need to be able to ensure the health and safety for our staff and customers, follow distancing restrictions outlined in Order #28, and meet customer expectations.”

Library leadership is consulting with local and statewide experts at the IFLS Library System, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and a network of directors from other libraries to help answer questions and guide next steps. “As soon as we have more details, we will be sure to let you know!” says Westby.

The restrictions of Order #12 prohibiting curbside service, home delivery of materials, and accepting returned materials in book drops are still in place until the order expires at 8 a.m. on April 24.

For information, call 715-839-5004, or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.