L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library options during COVID-19 pandemic

L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is offering new and advanced services for those during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library is now offering enhanced access to digital services & E-Cards which includes items such as e-books.

Customers can also get personal help from the library over the phone and via email.

• General questions: 715-839-5004 • reference@eauclaire.lib.wi.us

• Youth Services: 715-839-5007 • ysstaff@eauclaire.lib.wi.us

• Account-related questions: 715-839-5003

• circstaff@eauclaire.lib.wi.us

• Critical Resources (food, shelter, mental health, etc.): 715-839-5061 •

libbyr@eauclaire.lib.wi.us

For more info on other options, visit click here..