L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library to offer pickup service for families

The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will now be offering a special pickup service for families that would include offering food, summer program materials and more.

Starting June 1, youth services will offer meal bags of non-perishable food for children 18 and under. The food will be provided by Feed My People Food Bank and will be available for individuals once a week.

Starting June 15, youth service program materials and summer library program materials will be available.

If you are interested in using this pickup service, you are asked to call 715-839-5007 or emailing ysstaff@eauclaire.lib.wi.us