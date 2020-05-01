L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library to start pickup service May 11

The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will begin a pickup service starting May 11.

Librarian Isa Small says the library is currently testing pickup and drop off procedures and staff have created guidelines that fall under the recommendation of the Safer at Home plan. The library workers ask customers to remain patient during this testing period. Customers will be contacted alphabetically by last name.

Currently, book drop offs remain closed until further notice.

Library pickup service is only intended for those who are not experiencing any illness symptoms of any kind.

The library will have more information on specific procedures prior to May 11.