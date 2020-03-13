L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library to suspend programs

Library Director Pamela Westby announced Friday that the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library will suspend all library programs, events, meeting room bookings, and outreach services in response to concern from library customers regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“While there are no confirmed cases in Eau Claire County at this time, we want to be proactive to protect the vulnerable populations we serve and the vulnerable populations who work and volunteer for the library,” says Westby.

A statement is also available on the library’s website.

Library staff will be working to reschedule programs and meeting room bookings.

They are also exploring options to enhance their digital program offerings so that the programs might continue to be available online, whenever possible.

In addition to canceling programs, library staff will also be removing toys and digital devices from the Youth Services area, and limiting the number of Internet computers for adults in order to leave more space around each workstation.

The library plans to remain open their standard hours and, with the exception of programs, continue offering services and materials as usual.

Materials will not be disinfected, as that is not currently recommended by the CDC.

