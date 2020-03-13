L.E. Phillips Public Library remains open: Suspends all programs

The L.E. Phillips Public Library in Eau Claire is suspending all library programs, events, meeting room bookings and outreach services in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Along with suspending all programs, the library is limiting the number of internet computers to leave more room around each workstation, as well cleaning high-volume materials more frequently. Library Director Pamela Westby says while the library hours are not changing, they are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“We have 34,000 library card holders, of those 25% are age 55 and above. When we talk about vulnerable populations, that are our real focus,” Westby said. “We want to minimize the exposure for vulnerable populations.”

Westby also says the library has more than a hundred and fifty five thousand digital resources available to card-holders as well. Library staff will also be helping people fill out the census starting in April.

For the full statement from L.E. Phillips Library, click here.

