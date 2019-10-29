L.E. Phillips Senior Center announces new expansion plan

A local senior center is adding to its current building in order to offer more services to senior citizens and the community.

The L.E. Phillips Senior Center announced a $3.6 million expansion today. The expansion will feature a new fitness center as well as a new community center.

The expansion campaign is called, Fit for the Future, which is an ode to what the renovation is all about.

The new, 4,000 square foot fitness center will move from the basement to the ground level.

This allows the basement to be expanded into a seven thousand square foot community center.

Executive Director, Mary Pica-Anderson, says the renovation will benefit both the community and the senior citizens the center serves.

"The people that come to the center here are very active and very viable,” Pica-Anderson said. “Not just here at the center, there’s a large population of seniors if you look around, you see them volunteering in the schools, you see them volunteering in the hospitals. Their volunteerism is so incredibly powerful in regards to what they give back to the community."

The senior center says the project is entirely funded by donations.

If the center raises $1.1 million by February, the L.E. Phillips Family Foundation will match that amount.

Organizers say the overwhelming support from the community has helped a lot.

