L.E. Phillips Senior Center hosts first annual Lefse Fest

An event held at the L.E. Philips Senior Center on Saturday showed off a traditional Norwegian staple all while helping raise money more for a new expansion.

The L.E. Philips Senior Center hosted the Chippewa valley's first Lefse Fest, lefse is a thin potato pancake like food.

The women making the lefse spent all night on Friday peeling and ricing over 20 pounds of potatoes, a very tiring process.

The event today helped raise funds to help meet the match donation for the new senior center expansion.

Attendees were able to see a lefse making demonstration which was put on for three hours; there was also a silent auction.

With several people from across the Midwest attending, there were more than 150 people there to support the senior center.

Organizer, Mary Pica-Anderson says her favorite part of the event was the lefse filling competition.

"We had a Lefse Fest filling competition,” Pica-Anderson said. “So we had people coming from Osseo and the cities and of course here from Eau Claire and they did different fillings. Some had meatballs, some had some sweets in it, s'mores, gummy bears and then they had a contest. It was fun for the whole community."

While the lefse makers were saying “Uff Da” by the end of the event due to the hard work, they say it is worth it to share their craft with the community.

The senior center has until February 14, 2020 to raise $1.1 million and then the L.E. Phillips Family Foundation will match that.