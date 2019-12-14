LSU QB Joe Burrow wins Heisman Trophy in landslide vote

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in a record landslide vote, becoming the first Tigers' player to take home college football's most prestigious award in 60 years.

Burrow received 2,608 points and 841 first-place votes. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was second with 762 points. Quarterback Justin Fields of Ohio State was third and defensive end Chase Young of Ohio State was fourth.

Burrow transferred to LSU from Ohio State last season where he was a sparingly used reserve.

After finishing strong in 2018, he broke out this season, setting a Southeastern Conference record with 48 touchdown passes and leading top-ranked LSU to its first College Football Playoff appearance.

