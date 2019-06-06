La Crosse schools open 2019 Summer Food Service Program sites

Stressing the importance of offering nutritious meals to children during the summer months, the School District of La Crosse announces the site schedule for the 2019 Summer Food Service Program.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school

meals are typically unavailable.

Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private nonprofit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

Adults accompanying their children may purchase a meal for $2.00 (breakfast) and $3.00 (lunch). Schedules vary at each location. Times, dates, and locations of meal service are subject to change. There will be no meals served during July 1-5, 2019.

“This program fills a void created when school meals are not available,” said School District of La Crosse School Nutrition Specialist Marilyn Volden. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”

Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.