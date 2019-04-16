La Crosse Area Builders Association donates tools to local schools

Tuesday night, the La Crosse Area Builders Association is giving out over $10,000 worth of tools to different area schools.

For the past 18 years, the Building Careers Committee has given out more than $80,000 worth of tools to local teachers and students.

This year, 19 schools and the Boys and Girls Club are taking home some new equipment.

Committee members say the giveaway is important to help spur the love of the industry to students.

"What we're finding is that to have the proper tools gives them the comfort so that if they do get a summer job or career, they know how to use this equipment because it's the top of the line and state of the art. They're ready to go, so it's a very important jump start," said Building Careers Committee Chair Alex Goodman.

Goodman says hearing the experiences students and teachers come back with when they receive the tools is the reason he helps put on the event each year.

The La Crosse Area Builders Association was founded in 1971 and serves five counties in Western Wisconsin.