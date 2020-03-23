La Crosse Board of Education selects Dr. Aaron Engel as new superintendent of schools

On March 23, 2020, the Board of Education announced the selection of Dr. Aaron Engel as the next superintendent of the School District of La Crosse.

Dr. Engel comes to La Crosse Schools with an excellent track record of being a collaborative leader with a devotion to academic success for all students.

“Although it is the board who makes the final selection, our search was guided by an unprecedented level of community input,” said Board of Education president Laurie Cooper-Stoll. “This input helped shape the leadership profile that served as the board’s guide. The level of community involvement in this process is something to be very proud of.”

Dr. Aaron Engel is the superintendent at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District in Galesville, Wisconsin. Dr. Engel previously served as a middle and high school principal at the Auburndale School District in Auburndale, Wisconsin. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Madison with a Bachelor of Science Degree followed by his Master of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin – Superior. Dr. Engel earned his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Dr. Engel also currently serves as an Army Officer in the Medical Service Corps of the Wisconsin Army National Guard.

“One of the best parts of my job as a superintendent is the opportunity to work with diverse groups of individuals to accomplish change that positively benefits our students, teachers, and our community,” said Dr. Aaron Engel. “Equity is foundational to a successful educational system that supports democracy and I am committed to making this a reality in public education.”

Dr. Engel will replace the district’s current superintendent, Randy Nelson, who will retire at the end of this school year, on June 30, 2020, after almost 40 years in education.