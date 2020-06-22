La Crosse Boys and Girls Club to reopen after staff member testing positive for COVID-19

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse closed its Erickson facility Monday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

All parents of kids at the facility were notified of the closure.

The Boys and Girls Clubs are currently serving around 100 kids total at four clubs.

After consulting with the county health department, the club will reopen Tuesday.

All staff have been wearing face masks, temperature checks are taken throughout the day, and kids stay with the same small group to limit interaction.

"This will be a case that we will learn from," said Jake Erickson, the executive director of Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse. "I don't have a crystal ball, but I imagine it's not going to be our last positive test. With every situation that arises, we're just going to keep looking at how can we make ourselves better and how can we continue to keep the community safe."

The staff member who tested positive and the few kids and other staff members that had direct contact will self quarantine for up to 14 days.

Currently the area has four clubs open Monday through Thursday with Fridays closed for deep cleaning.