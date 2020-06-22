La Crosse Co. nears 300 positive COVID-19 cases

La Crosse County continues to see a surge in positive COVID-19 cases with at least 20 new cases daily the past seven days.

The health department announced 23 additional cases Monday for a total of 290 with 110 recovered.

Four individuals are hospitalized with one having severe illness, but not in intensive care at this time.

At least six long-term care facilities in the county now have at least one case.

The department still believes only one case is connected to protests.

Following the surge, another National Guard testing site is being planned with dates to be announced later.

The health department says it supports establishments that made the decision to temporarily close again.

"We have to balance between keeping businesses open and individuals working with the spread of COVID-19 and the risks associated with that spread," said La Crosse County Health Department director Jen Rombalski. "If businesses are considering shutting down-- one of the thoughts that should be in play is the requirement of employees and their customers to wear fabric face coverings because if that was required at the establishment, we would greatly reduce the potential spread of COVID-19."