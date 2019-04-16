La Crosse Common Council starts new chapter

Tuesday afternoon marked a changing of the guard for the La Crosse City Council.

The 13 member council that was together for the past two years held their final meeting Tuesday.

During that meeting, one of the final items on the agenda was a proposed wheel tax ordinance but no action was taken.

Following the meeting, two new council members were sworn in as well as four members returning for another term.

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat says days like Tuesday are a reminder of the importance of local government.

"You have elections, you have change over every couple of years. And you have, I think, a good mix of folks that are experienced with the new members who I'm sure are having ideas that they want to see, and have their priorities that they want to move forward. So that's what I think makes it work so well, is that mix," said Kabat.

Looking back on the old council, Kabat says he is proud of how much they accomplished from more affordable housing to moving projects like the La Crosse Center forward.