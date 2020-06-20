La Crosse County COVID-19 cases go up by 24

According to the La Crosse County Health Department, COVID-19 cases in the county have gone up by 24 in a day, from Friday to Saturday.

15 of the new cases are between 20 and 29 years of age, with one case under four years old and one above 80.

They now have a total of 244 lab-confirmed cases, with no hospitilizations and no deaths. 99 people have recovered from COVID-19 in La Crosse County.

The La Crosse County Health Department encourages the use of face masks, physical distancing, and staying home as much as possible.