La Crosse County Health Department announces 20th confirmed COVID-19 case

La Crosse County added one more positive COVID-19 case Friday, bringing the county to a total of 20.

The latest case is a female in her upper teens who contracted the virus through travel history.

The health department is performing an investigation and will contact anyone she may have come in close contact with.

14 cases are now recovered and only one case is hospitalized with the second able to return home.

The health department emphasized the importance of mental health during this pandemic.

"We are in unprecedented times and when we experience change like we're experiencing now, we lose some of that control that we may be used to having in our lives," said Jen Rombalski, the La Crosse County Health Department director. "When that happens, we find ourselves in a situation that we aren't comfortable with and we have to think about what tools and resources we have available to us and we might need to ask for help."