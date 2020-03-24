La Crosse County Health Department confirms COVID-19 cases have doubled from five to ten

The La Crosse County Health Department reported five more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the local total of positive tests to 10.

The health department says the new cases include a male in his upper 20s, a female in her lower 30s, and a male in his upper 70s.

All new cases are not severe and do not require hospitalization.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the investigations into the new cases had not been completed, so the health department is unsure if community spread is present in La Crosse County.

"Mild symptoms are potentially causing the spread of COVID-19 more than we previously thought," said Jen Rombalski, the La Crosse County Health Department director. "So, do take mild symptoms very seriously, it means that you need to be home."

Time outdoors is encouraged, Rombalski says, but only in the company of household members and away from public locations such as playgrounds.