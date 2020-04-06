La Crosse Co. Health Dept. issues health order not allowing campgrounds to open

La Crosse County gained one additional COVID-19 case this weekend, bringing the total to 21.

The new case is a male in his mid to upper 40s who is experiencing mild to moderate symptoms.

The county has 14 recovered cases, no more hospitalizations, and zero deaths.

About 2.5% of tests in the area come back positive.

The health department announced that boat landing and pontoons are okay to visit with household members only.

As far as campgrounds go, it has issued a health order not allowing them to open.

"Many were planning to open around April 15th. We think that is a significant risk to our county particularly because individuals that are living in campgrounds often are coming from out of county, so it increases our population here," said Jen Rombalski, the La Crosse County Health Department director. "In addition, they will need to get groceries and other essential supplies when they're here, so that would mean more individuals in our stores."